Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $4,948,000.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total value of $4,948,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total value of $4,888,800.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.37, for a total value of $4,967,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $4,835,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $4,777,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.60, for a total value of $4,852,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total value of $4,863,200.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $4,895,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total value of $4,898,200.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $244.04 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $187.37 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $225.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 116,411 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in salesforce.com by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 70,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

