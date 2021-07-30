Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells 332,087 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 332,087 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $24,999,509.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,835,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,062,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $25,000,239.60.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50.

On Friday, June 25th, Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $25,001,896.80.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $25,022,133.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $24,999,342.34.

On Friday, June 11th, Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $5,721,855.15.

On Monday, June 7th, Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $24,998,850.87.

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,004,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $24,998,267.44.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The stock has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a PE ratio of -146.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Snap by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Snap by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

