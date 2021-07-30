Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $1,029,138.81 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $1,029,138.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $114.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.69. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.87 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $115.00.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.