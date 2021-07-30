Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $1,029,138.81 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $1,029,138.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $114.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.69. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.87 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $115.00.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.
About Vicor
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
