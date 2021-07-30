Intact Financial Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $168.21 target price on the stock.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$188.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$185.64.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$169.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$168.16. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$131.94 and a 12 month high of C$173.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.