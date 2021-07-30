Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Raised to C$190.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.50.

IFCZF traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.10. 402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.39. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $103.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

