Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$197.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$197.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$188.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$185.64.

IFC opened at C$169.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$29.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$168.16. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$131.94 and a 52-week high of C$173.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 10.5699988 EPS for the current year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

