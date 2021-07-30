Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$193.00 at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark set a C$168.21 price target on Intact Financial in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$168.21 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$189.14.

Shares of TSE:IFC traded up C$0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching C$169.77. 79,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$131.94 and a 1-year high of C$173.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$168.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 10.5699988 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

