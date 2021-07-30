Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intapp’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.49.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. Intapp has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.