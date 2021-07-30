Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INTA. Raymond James started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Intapp in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intapp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.49.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $32.82 on Monday. Intapp has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

