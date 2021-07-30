Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $31.86 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.49.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $32.82 on Monday. Intapp has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

