Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $52.62 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist decreased their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.81.

INTC stock opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

