Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $575.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will announce sales of $575.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $575.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $575.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group reported sales of $548.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.76. 14,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,159. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,390,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,769,711 shares in the company, valued at $540,150,308.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,668,600. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after buying an additional 268,094 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,093,000 after purchasing an additional 375,935 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,524,000 after purchasing an additional 944,759 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

