International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

IBM traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.10. 32,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,717,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

