Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)'s stock had its "house stock" rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITRK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank cut Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 6,450 ($84.27) to GBX 6,250 ($81.66) in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,450 ($71.20) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,666.67 ($74.04).

ITRK stock traded down GBX 408 ($5.33) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,196 ($67.89). 690,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,252. The business has a 50-day moving average of £163.87. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 65.61 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The stock has a market cap of £8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

