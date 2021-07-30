Intertek Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 34.20 (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON ITRK traded down GBX 448 ($5.85) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5,156 ($67.36). The company had a trading volume of 1,006,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,543. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £163.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.61 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,450 ($71.20) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intertek Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,666.67 ($74.04).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

