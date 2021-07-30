IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Short Interest Up 134.2% in July

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,600 shares, an increase of 134.2% from the June 30th total of 168,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ IIN traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,051. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27. IntriCon has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $220.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -608.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30.
IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Research analysts forecast that IntriCon will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IntriCon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in IntriCon by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in IntriCon by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IntriCon by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IntriCon by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 17,646 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.
About IntriCon
IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.
Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.