IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Short Interest Up 134.2% in July

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,600 shares, an increase of 134.2% from the June 30th total of 168,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,051. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27. IntriCon has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $220.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -608.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Research analysts forecast that IntriCon will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IntriCon news, VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $115,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IntriCon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in IntriCon by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in IntriCon by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IntriCon by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IntriCon by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 17,646 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

