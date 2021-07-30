Intrust Bank NA Acquires 1,072 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in BCE were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.67.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

