Intrust Bank NA Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $117.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $120.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

