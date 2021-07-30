Intrust Bank NA Sells 127 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 30.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,340,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,556,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares during the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

NYSE KEYS opened at $161.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $162.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

