Intrust Bank NA Sells 268 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.85.

Shares of PRU opened at $101.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.88.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

