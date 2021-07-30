Intrust Bank NA Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.58 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.92.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

