Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Hits New 52-Week High at $990.36

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $990.36 and last traded at $989.28, with a volume of 7711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $981.49.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $930.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $902.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total value of $6,575,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,762 shares of company stock valued at $38,138,113. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 51.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

