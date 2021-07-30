Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Down 38.8% in July

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the June 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth $415,000. 16.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:VKI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.35. 63,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

