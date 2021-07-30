Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Down 67.4% in July

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the June 30th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRE opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.52. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $67.06.

Get Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,701,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 580.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 28,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.