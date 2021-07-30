Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.25

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 39137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 21,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,267,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 668,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 79,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

