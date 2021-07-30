Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) Trading Up 0.9%

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.64 and last traded at $89.64. Approximately 2,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 20,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.