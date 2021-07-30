Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Kennicott Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 16.1% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,217,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $364.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,005,625. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $256.55 and a 52 week high of $368.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

