Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.5% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,005,625. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.20. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $256.55 and a 1-year high of $368.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

