Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after buying an additional 49,757 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after buying an additional 350,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,551,000.

Shares of RSP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.95. 128,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,164. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $153.59.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

