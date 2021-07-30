Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,851,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,148 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $79,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 70,141 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after buying an additional 72,344 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55.

