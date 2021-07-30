Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.
PSCM stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $69.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.36.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.
