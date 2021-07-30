Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF alerts:

PSCM stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $69.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.167 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.