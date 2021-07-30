Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Investar from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

ISTR stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. Investar has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $230.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Investar will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Investar by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Investar by 53.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Investar by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Investar by 111.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

