Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

Investors Bancorp has raised its dividend by 45.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.