Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.02, but opened at $13.89. Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 118,720 shares.

The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 450.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,593 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,941,000 after purchasing an additional 306,078 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,833,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.