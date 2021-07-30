Investors Purchase High Volume of Telos Call Options (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,100 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,347% compared to the average volume of 76 call options.

Shares of TLS opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 702.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $1,326,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $6,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 515,058 shares of company stock worth $16,243,120 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Telos by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Telos by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

