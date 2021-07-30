Investors Purchase Large Volume of Williams-Sonoma Put Options (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,573 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,027% compared to the average daily volume of 262 put options.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.41. 4,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,883. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $81.76 and a 1 year high of $194.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.95.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In related news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,603 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 33,138 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $2,161,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $6,304,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.62.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

