Invst LLC Makes New Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,345,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DraftKings by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,216,000 after acquiring an additional 566,742 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $3,096,906.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,759,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,442,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,762,463.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,878,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,836,555 shares of company stock worth $138,625,147 in the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 45,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,718,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

