Invst LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Invst LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $404.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,714. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $293.67 and a 52 week high of $406.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

