Invst LLC Purchases New Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 557.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,088,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 376.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,411,000 after purchasing an additional 516,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $31,399,000. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:MARA traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $27.90. 39,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,366,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 4.50. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.79.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

