Invst LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,478,151,000 after buying an additional 214,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.79. 12,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,795. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.42. The stock has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.10.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

