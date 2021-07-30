IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,933,000 after buying an additional 103,756 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,082,000 after buying an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,630,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,780,000 after buying an additional 173,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 385,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after buying an additional 23,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

IPGP opened at $214.32 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,979,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,161,153.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,399 shares of company stock worth $8,694,021. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

