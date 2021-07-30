Ipsos’ (IPSOF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

IPSOF stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. Ipsos has a 52-week low of $41.95 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70.

About Ipsos

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery, and information activation.

