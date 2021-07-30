Ipsos’ (IPSOF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
IPSOF stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. Ipsos has a 52-week low of $41.95 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70.
About Ipsos
Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Ipsos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.