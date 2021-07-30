IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.700-$8.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.55 billion-$13.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.44 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.900 EPS.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.53.
Shares of IQV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,569. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $254.05.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
