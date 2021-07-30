IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.700-$8.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.55 billion-$13.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.44 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.900 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.53.

Shares of IQV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,569. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

