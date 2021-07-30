IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$40.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.52 million.IRadimed also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.160-$0.170 EPS.

IRadimed stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $424.52 million, a PE ratio of 431.05 and a beta of 1.01. IRadimed has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 1.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRadimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $108,692.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares in the company, valued at $553,812.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $31,128.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,951.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,651. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

