Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $35.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $41.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,579,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 1,145.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 786,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after acquiring an additional 723,723 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,017,000 after acquiring an additional 578,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after acquiring an additional 554,576 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

