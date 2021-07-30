IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a growth of 137.0% from the June 30th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of IRS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 225,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,568. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 860,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 16.8% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

