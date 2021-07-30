iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.09

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.09 and last traded at $40.09, with a volume of 2581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOK. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

