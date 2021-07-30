iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $75.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,369,373 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82.

