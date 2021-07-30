iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REET. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.12. 4,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,055. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.21. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

