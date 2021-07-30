iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Increased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,293,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,240,000.

IWM traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $221.76. 1,134,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,869,834. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

